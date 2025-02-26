BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses Are Not the Cause of Disease by Dr. Thomas Cowan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
In "The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses Are Not the Cause of Disease," Dr. Thomas Cowan challenges the widely accepted germ theory of disease, arguing that the idea of contagion has never been scientifically proven. He asserts that viruses are not invaders but rather exosomes, which are particles released by our cells to detoxify and adapt to environmental stressors. Cowan critiques the current response to the COVID-19 pandemic, questioning the validity of PCR tests and suggesting that symptoms are more likely caused by factors like electromagnetic pollution and toxins, rather than viral infection. He emphasizes the importance of water quality, nutrient-dense diets, and minimizing exposure to environmental toxins for optimal health. Dr. Cowan's work raises fundamental questions about modern medicine and calls for a reevaluation of our approach to health and disease.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
