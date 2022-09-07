High School Athlete Has Six Feet of Blood Clots Removed from Legs Abruptly Ending Football Career 💉💉💉

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Full Story: https://www.wtol.com/article/sports/it-couldve-been-so-much-worse-wauseon-football-players-career-abruptly-ends/512-19da38ff-62e7-4cd8-a116-74079f8c9049
More vaxx adverse events, or rather intended results, these psychopaths knew what they were unleashing....I can tell them exactly what is wrong with their son unlike those cowardly, lying doctors.
Mirrored - Chief Nerd
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