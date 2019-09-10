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10Sep19 When’s Someone Going to Jail?
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34 views • September 10, 2019
Even Trump supporters like Lou Dobbs & Jim Jordan are questioning why no one is being prosecuted by Barr’s DOJ for the RussiaGate attempted coup. Even more troubling is the persecution of Gen. Michael Flynn, indicative not only of a double standard, but of the loss of due process that we see for the common people. Then, what has Epstein revealed about blackmail & mass surveillance being done by US & Israeli spy agencies — the BigGov/BigTech Brotherhood behind HARPA? And, our God-given right of self-defense is getting “friendly fire” from GOP Senators, Texas Republicans & NASCAR.
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