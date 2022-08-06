Disneyland's REJECTION of Walt Disney should be a WARNING for America

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Glenn Beck.
Aug 5, 2022 For the first time in its history, Disneyland omitted Walt Disney's opening day speech from its anniversary celebration. Glenn believes it's clear why: Walt Disney created Disneyland to be the exact opposite of what Disney now is. But they're not only cutting Walt out of Disney. They're cutting America out. Glenn reviews Walt's original mission statement for Disneyland and gives a warning: We're not living in the same country anymore, and we're not playing by the same rules...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrisRMfLM5A