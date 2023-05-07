EPOCH TV | Tucker Gets $100 Million Offer; Leaked Videos from Inside Fox News

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Tucker Gets $100 Million Offer; Leaked Videos from Inside Fox News
An article from #Forbes magazine suggested that Tucker was let go because of his constant battling against the rise of the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) agenda.Tucker Carlson’s program would, night after night, rail against the concept of #ESG, and he often attributed many of the problems we’re seeing around the world to this type of global agenda.
Full episode:
https://ept.ms/45MSharesFM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.