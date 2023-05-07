Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Tucker Gets $100 Million Offer; Leaked Videos from Inside Fox News
Published 16 hours ago |
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Tucker Gets $100 Million Offer; Leaked Videos from Inside Fox News

An article from #Forbes magazine suggested that Tucker was let go because of his constant battling against the rise of the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) agenda.Tucker Carlson’s program would, night after night, rail against the concept of #ESG, and he often attributed many of the problems we’re seeing around the world to this type of global agenda.

