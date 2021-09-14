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CNN Admits Trump is Running a SHADOW PRESIDENCY!!! Fake News?
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170 views • September 14, 2021
Dr Steve Turley
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★ With Biden’s embarrassing blunders in Afghanistan and the 911 ceremonies over the weekend, more and more pundits even from the ultra-leftist CNN are admitting that Donald Trump is indeed running a shadow presidency! In this video, we’re going to look at Biden’s blunders over the weekend, we’re going to see the anti-Biden chant that’s sweeping college football stadiums across the nation, and stick with me to the very end of this video where we’re going to find out precisely why so many believe that President Trump is indeed running a shadow presidency; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/category/dr-steve-turley/
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★ With Biden’s embarrassing blunders in Afghanistan and the 911 ceremonies over the weekend, more and more pundits even from the ultra-leftist CNN are admitting that Donald Trump is indeed running a shadow presidency! In this video, we’re going to look at Biden’s blunders over the weekend, we’re going to see the anti-Biden chant that’s sweeping college football stadiums across the nation, and stick with me to the very end of this video where we’re going to find out precisely why so many believe that President Trump is indeed running a shadow presidency; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/category/dr-steve-turley/
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