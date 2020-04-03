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Arvin Vohra - Education Entrepreneur - Before the NEXT Crisis: Change CULTURE, not politics!
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5 views • April 03, 2020
Arvin hacks systems. Mercilessly his entrepreneur's brain figures the impediments and designs solutions. Professionally for years, he’s helped high school graduates get into Ivy League colleges. Now he’s coaching families how easily to home school. Lately, he’s been seeking the US presidency - with a unique campaign to change “culture” before thinking one could ever hope to change the political landscape.
His theory gains importance amidst the present pandemic recession crisis. If Mr. Vohra’s goal to restore a self-governing culture had already been underway, how would the Covid response differ?
His theory gains importance amidst the present pandemic recession crisis. If Mr. Vohra’s goal to restore a self-governing culture had already been underway, how would the Covid response differ?
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