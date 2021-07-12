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DR PETER MCCULLOUGH ON THE COVID-19 TV AD (MIRRORED)
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717 views • July 12, 2021
DR PETER MCCULLOUGH ON THE COVID-19 TV AD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JKifde4XUwin/
There's a new advertisement running from the Australian Government and it is quite graphic. However Dr Peter McCullough says not only is the message wrong, it is factually incorrect.
Tomorrow night Mike Ryan catches up with Dr Peter McCullough.
Dr Peter McCullough On The COVID-19 TV Ad
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JKifde4XUwin/
There's a new advertisement running from the Australian Government and it is quite graphic. However Dr Peter McCullough says not only is the message wrong, it is factually incorrect.
Tomorrow night Mike Ryan catches up with Dr Peter McCullough.
Dr Peter McCullough On The COVID-19 TV Ad
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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