Planned Disruptions and Digital Economy, an interview with David DuByne

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As disruptions grow, digital systems may rise to replace failing traditional structures. From digital payments to rationing systems, a new economic model could emerge faster than expected. Crisis often accelerates transformation—what seemed futuristic yesterday may become mandatory tomorrow.
#DigitalEconomy #FutureFinance #CashlessSociety #TechShift #GlobalReset #Innovation #EconomicChange #DigitalFuture
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