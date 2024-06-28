User Agreements, REAL Reset, “Insurance” & “Medicine”, “Gay Conservatives”, Karma Rules, Immortal Soul?

SR 2024-06-27 “User Agreements”

Topic list:

* Why do videogames require you to absolve them of legal responsibility before you play?

* Why is it that when you buy an electronic device, the billion-dollar company repeatedly requires you to re-absolve them with new “agreements”?

* “We can’t dispense ruthless justice! That would make us no better than the bad guys!”

* REAL “reset” has never been tried and “Communism” is a bait-and-switch.

* “Jeff Christie” and the compromised homosexuals who TALK “Right-wing ideology”.

* How can you tell when a revolution is real?

* Johnny on videogames and VPNs.

* “insurance” and the Rockefeller Death Cult we call “medicine”.

* Archive.org forced to disappear 500 books because of a lawsuit.

* Julian Assange is free! (Here’s why you shouldn’t care.)

* Bill Grainy Gates and his buddy Jeff Grainy Epstein.

* This is how they all get rich at YOUR expense.

* The secret to Helen Mirren’s success.

* “RED 2”: C is for CATHOLIC

* Chris calls out Nate Marino for pushing Jesuit heresies.

* Walter Veith outs Freemasonic date-setters...wait, what?

* Is the soul immortal? Please don’t debate me when I’m angry.

* Should you Witness to a close-minded loved one?

* Is Jesus the spirit brother of Satan?

* Does evil have Karma rules?

* Does YHWH answer prayer?

