Coronavirus (COVID-19) 'Faith or Fear'

The earth is going through shaking, quaking, flooding, and relentless snow storms. There are untold numbers of animals being killed off, and mega-swarms of locusts are disseminating crops and vegetation on several continents. These are bad, BUT there is still more - the Coronavirus (sorry, I miss-spelled the video title) known as COVID-19 is infecting many people and killing an unknown number of those who get it.What is a person to do in these days of great trouble? Should we cower in fear or be people of faith who trust that the God of heaven - the One reveal in the Bible - will get us safely through these things? It is the latter! This message speaks to these things.The video clip is taken from