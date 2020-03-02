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Coronavirus (COVID-19) 'Faith or Fear'
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8 views • March 02, 2020
The earth is going through shaking, quaking, flooding, and relentless snow storms. There are untold numbers of animals being killed off, and mega-swarms of locusts are disseminating crops and vegetation on several continents. These are bad, BUT there is still more - the Coronavirus (sorry, I miss-spelled the video title) known as COVID-19 is infecting many people and killing an unknown number of those who get it.
What is a person to do in these days of great trouble? Should we cower in fear or be people of faith who trust that the God of heaven - the One reveal in the Bible - will get us safely through these things? It is the latter! This message speaks to these things.
The video clip is taken from
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz5gZUwvMhg
What is a person to do in these days of great trouble? Should we cower in fear or be people of faith who trust that the God of heaven - the One reveal in the Bible - will get us safely through these things? It is the latter! This message speaks to these things.
The video clip is taken from
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz5gZUwvMhg
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