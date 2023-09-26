U.S. Foreign-Born Population Approaches 50 Mil, Under Joe Biden, Canada is worse with birth Tourism

To watch full show go here: https://rumble.com/v3kszpb-mike-in-the-night-524-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-and-news-update.html

The foreign-born population of the United States is on the verge of reaching 50 million, an all-time high, less than three years into President Joe Biden's tenure, during which he sought to increase immigration levels through executive authority. Analysis conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) based on the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey (CPS) indicates that as of last month, the foreign-born population of the nation stands at approximately 49.5 million, just half a million short of the 50 million mark. This figure underscores how rapidly immigration to the United States has expanded under Biden's administration. According to CPS data, around 2.2 million both legal and illegal immigrants have been incorporated into the nation's populace in just the past year. #mikeinthenight #mikemartins

