Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NSA WHISTLEBLOWER BILL BINNEY,DR KATHERINE HORTON AND CIA AGENT JOHN KIRIAKOU [DEUTSCHE UNTERTITEL]
channel image
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
28 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
67 views
Published a day ago

NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney talks about implants in his legs and how all govermental organizations rejected his plea for help.

The subtitles were created by me using the CapCut Pro  PC versions .srt export function and Deepl.com. Due to the high work effort I only corrected some parts of the automatic subtitles. Please dont buy CapCut because you support the totalitarian Chinese goverment this way.

NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney redet über Implantate in seinen Beinen und darüber wie alle Regierungsinstitutionen seine Bitten um Hilfe abwiesen.

Die Untertitel wurden von mir mit der CapCut Pro PC Version sowie der .srt Exportfunktion und Deepl.com erstellt. Aufgrund des hohen Arbeitsaufwandes habe ich nur einige Teile der automatischen Untertitel korrigiert. Bitte kaufen Sie CapCut nicht, weil Sie damit die totalitäre chinesische Regierung unterstützen.


Keywords
newsciansa2024whistleblowerwikileaksimplantsmkultrajulianassangemindcontrolrevelationsshockingbillbinneyedwardsnowdenprojectmonarchdrkatherinehortonjohnkiriakou

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket