SurrealPolitiks S01E009 – Free To Decline

Next month marks the 20th annual Porcupine Freedom Festival, or PorcFest, as it is often called. This is the premier event of the Free State Project, and it once attracted libertarians from all over the world. It has declined precipitously since my departure, though I don’t think myself the cause of this, only one of many symptoms.





When I first attended, I believe it was 2011, the event was glorious. Ron Paul was on the tip of every tongue. The speakers were economists and philosophers and geniuses of various stripes. The event is set at a campground in Lancaster, New Hampshire.





Vices were indulged. I myself partook, but the event was by no means centered around this. Most political events I’ve attended serve alcohol, and it just so happened that this one also had a great deal of marijuana and mushrooms and that sort of thing. It was not made hostile to families by this, the libertarians I knew then understood that with freedom comes responsibility and that to corrupt children was no way to get along with one’s neighbors.





Later years would come to feature panels on polyamory, a degenerate sex cult which only thinly disguised its contempt for the family. “Ethical non-monogamy” they like to call it, or “Consensual non-monogamy” or ENM or CNM, all the jargon that make up the indicia of a cult. It’s a form of statism to demand your partner be faithful to you, they say. Freedom is the freedom to penetrate and be penetrated without consequence. Birth control has in the snap of the fingers abolished all the human drives and realities that once came with the burden of pregnancy, which is now seen as a harmful side effect of failing to take one’s medication. It might go without saying that gender, being an oppressive social construct, in their view, had to be abolished along with the State, and inevitably, this leads to transgenderism.





I was informed not long ago that this year’s Porcupine Freedom Festival would feature one or more of the much talked about “Drag Queen Story Hour” events which have caused so much trouble in recent years. That inspired today’s theme. I went to check the event schedule, and hadn’t spotted anything officially sponsored, but if I was sexually grooming children I might make some effort to disguise the activity myself.





PorcFest still markets itself as “Family Friendly” you see. It’s right there on the front page of the site. You wouldn’t want the parents who buy the tickets for that beautiful White child in the image to think she’d be told to sterilize herself and cut off her breasts once they arrive, so you would have to keep this sort of thing under wraps.





Not that they have been sworn to secrecy.





