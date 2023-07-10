Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AI Takes Over the Consolidation Of American Jobs/ AI Creates Criminal Profiles/ The Black Hole Inside The World/ God Got What Belongs To God
channel image
The Edified Mind
10 Subscribers
42 views
Published Monday

A bridge from the last video building on AI’s role involved with the consolidation of jobs/ubi’s.

Plausible outlooks and capabilities of AI.

The black hole of character explored.

Keywords
jesusaismart

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket