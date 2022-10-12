Study links mrna "vaccines" to Parkinson's disease.

Please like, comment and subscribe. It would really help out. Thanks!Lot's more news at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/

Canadian scientific and regulatory consultant Peter Oldfield, along with several others, published a paper in the journal Vaccines drawing attention to the dire implications of Fauci Flu shot spike proteins on brain function, which include an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease.





“This mini-review focuses on the mechanisms of how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain,

with an emphasis on the role of the spike protein in patients with neurological symptoms,” the study reads.







