Raw Cashew Blueberry Cheesecake

Crust:
· 1.5 C. nuts (almonds, walnuts, or pecans)
· ½ C. soaked dates
· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
Filling:
· 2 C. Health Ranger Select Organic Raw Cashews (Soaked)
· ½ C. Health Ranger Select Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend
· 4 T water
· 2 T. lemon juice
· 3 t. vanilla
· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
· 1 t. cinnamon
Blueberry Topping:
· 1 c. Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
· 2 T. water
· 2 T Honey
Directions:
Crust:
· Chop nuts in a food processor
· Add dates and blend
· Add Extra Virgin Coconut Oil and salt until well incorporated
· Press crust mixture into pie pan
Filling:
· Blend nuts until creamy
· Add remaining ingredients and mix well
· Pour filling into pie pan
· Place in freezer for 1 hour
Topping:
· Mix blueberries, water and honey to create a syrup
· Add to pie when serving and enjoy!
