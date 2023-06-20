Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Raw Cashew Blueberry Cheesecake
channel image
GLOBALTEK Telemedicine Store
0 Subscribers
14 views
Published Tuesday

Crust:

· 1.5 C. nuts (almonds, walnuts, or pecans)

· ½ C. soaked dates

· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground 


Filling:

· 2 C. Health Ranger Select Organic Raw Cashews (Soaked)

· ½ C. Health Ranger Select Organic Coconut Palm Sugar 

· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend 

· 4 T water

· 2 T. lemon juice

· 3 t. vanilla

· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground 

· 1 t. cinnamon


Blueberry Topping:

· 1 c. Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries

· 2 T. water

· 2 T Honey


Directions:

 Crust:

· Chop nuts in a food processor

· Add dates and blend

· Add Extra Virgin Coconut Oil and salt until well incorporated

· Press crust mixture into pie pan


Filling:

· Blend nuts until creamy

· Add remaining ingredients and mix well

· Pour filling into pie pan

· Place in freezer for 1 hour


Topping:

· Mix blueberries, water and honey to create a syrup

· Add to pie when serving and enjoy!


Keywords
blueberryfoodrecipeorganicnaturalhealthy foodcookingbeetcashews

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket