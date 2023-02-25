Where are we heading and what should we strive for? Ryan Cole and Astrid Stuckelberger

Perhaps the most infamous moment of the conference, where an unscheduled comment by Ryan Cole led to a spirited discussion with Astrid Stuckelberger.
This was followed by a shortened panel discussion led by John Steppling and involving Pierre Kory, Geert Vanden Bossche, Richard Urso, Jessica Rose, Philipp Kruse and Astrid Stuckelberger
See a full comment from the organizers at https://lakaruppropet.se/international-conference-pandemic-strategies/
