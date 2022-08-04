20% Of Children That Get Severe Myocarditis After The Shot Are Expected To Die Within 2 Years And Half Of Them Within 5 Years





Hyperinflammatory response causing significant tissue damage: when the compliment cascade gets activated it’s like throwing one match into a box of matches





Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: If we kept every antibody that we ever made our blood would be sludge. It’s normal for these antibodies to wane over time, it’s the memory to make the antibody that’s important





Put an end to this nonsense right now









1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.





2.) Shots are still experimental.





3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.





4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.





5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.





6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.





7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.





8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."













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