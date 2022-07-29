FULL SHOW: Is The World Health Organization On The Verge Of Using The Climate Emergency And Monkeypox To Steal U.S. Sovereignty?

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Clay Clark guest host todays fully loaded broadcast as he along with several guests speak about the most important news about the state of America and how the left is ruining everything they touch. Kristi Leigh guest hosts the third hour where she reports on the fake news being pushed to keep Americans satisfied with the collapse of America. Don't miss this amazing Thursday episode of The War Room.