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False Flag Alert: Moscow Says USA Plotting Chemical Attack in Ukraine to Blame Putin
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255 views • December 22, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin today told his military officers that Moscow will deliver a technical-military response to NATO. President Putin made remarks to the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense. Russia’s Defense Ministry is managed by a council chaired by the Defense Minister, deputy defense ministers, the heads of the Main Defense Ministry and General Staff Directorates, the commanders of the Joint Strategic Commands, and the three services of the armed forces.
Defense Minister Segei Shogu also spoke to the defense council. Gen. Shogiu accused the United States of sending private military contractors to Ukraine to plot a false flag event involving chemical weapons that could be blamed on Russia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/21/21
Defense Minister Segei Shogu also spoke to the defense council. Gen. Shogiu accused the United States of sending private military contractors to Ukraine to plot a false flag event involving chemical weapons that could be blamed on Russia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/21/21
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