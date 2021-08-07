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The Big Fat Lie. Dietary Guideline Paradigm Shift
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40 views • August 07, 2021
To protect and share the truth this video is mirrored from
https://tubitv.com/movies/519978/the-big-fat-lie
After Grant’s emergency open heart surgery, he demands answers from health officials about the specious dietary guidelines that nearly killed him.
This video has been taken down by bigtech all over the internet simply because it counters big business and mainstream propaganda on the subject matter
https://tubitv.com/movies/519978/the-big-fat-lie
After Grant’s emergency open heart surgery, he demands answers from health officials about the specious dietary guidelines that nearly killed him.
This video has been taken down by bigtech all over the internet simply because it counters big business and mainstream propaganda on the subject matter
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