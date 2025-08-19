REAL ID 🪪 IS NOT ❎ ABOUT KEEPING YOU SAFE

With the deadline for obtaining the federal government‘s Real ID technically upon us, it‘s important to understand that this is not an irritating but necessary program to keep Americans safe. It's the latest example of the government using 9/11 as an excuse to grab more power.





