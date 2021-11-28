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Graphene Hydroxide "Razor Blades" inside of injections.
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3801 views • November 28, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355979001_DETECTION_OF_GRAPHENE_IN_COVID19_VACCINES
https://chemicalviolence.com/2021-07-14-spanish-study-pfizer-vaccine-toxic-graphene-oxide.html
Original German video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xM9Qx8yJm0OW/
https://t.me/DieFrontNews (German)
This video on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355979001_DETECTION_OF_GRAPHENE_IN_COVID19_VACCINES
https://chemicalviolence.com/2021-07-14-spanish-study-pfizer-vaccine-toxic-graphene-oxide.html
Original German video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xM9Qx8yJm0OW/
https://t.me/DieFrontNews (German)
This video on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
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