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Prof Sucharit Bhakdi - "The Covid gene injection will decimate world population."
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372 views • August 10, 2021
"Don't believe this lie guys, don't believe it, for God's sake. And for God's sake, inform yourselves before you let yourself and your beloved ones be vaccinated."
"... and, don't get a 3rd or 4th or 5th because, if you do that, you are going to contribute to the decimation of the world's population."
"... and, don't get a 3rd or 4th or 5th because, if you do that, you are going to contribute to the decimation of the world's population."
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