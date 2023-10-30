Israeli Stand Down Order Confirmed

MIRRORED FROM: Lauren Witzke@LaurenWitzkeDE:
https://twitter.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/status/1713344613409313003
CONFIRMED: Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to STAND DOWN for 7 HOURS during the Hamas invasion.
I sat down with Jewish Charity leader, Cecily Routman, who received intel directly from her Israeli Rabbi and other top level government sources.
While I do not agree with equating the Palestinians to “rabid dogs”, I understand why Israel wanted Gaza completely wiped from the face of the earth- they only needed a reason to do so, or else the UN would have intervened due to the war crimes and genocide.
It wouldn’t be the first time a nation’s leaders sacrificed their own citizens to start a war.
Maybe it really is Israel’s 9/11.
