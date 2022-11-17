The movie presumably states that in between 5-13 September 1994 UN ICPD (International Conference on Population and Development) in Cairo (Egypt) (called World Population Summit in it) had 160 nation (actually it was 179 governments) participating where they all agreed that the human population was out of control and must be stopped because the world was running out of resources. An agreement was formed that would mandate reduction of humans from 6 billion to 800 million by the year 2030.Well, after careful reading of the program included in the script of this conference, you can ask yourself one very intriguing question:

Is there a truth in this video or is it just an ordinary fake?

And if it's fake, then you have to ask yourself another question: how many more such "archival" documents are circulating on the web conquering our hearts and minds?

Link to original UN script - https://www.unfpa.org/sites/default/files/pub-pdf/programme_of_action_Web%20ENGLISH.pdf