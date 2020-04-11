MAJOR NEWS ALERT: U.S. FOOD SUPPLY DISASTER — FOOD SHUTDOWN: Farmers Told to “QUIT FARMING -1880-9A

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Episode #1880 - Friday - April 10, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/CLUuHtLyaGM
MAJOR NEWS ALERT: U.S. FOOD SUPPLY DISASTER — FOOD SHUTDOWN: Farmers Told to “QUIT FARMING
“Crops rotting in fields. Dairy farmers incentivized to quit for good. Beef/pork processors shutting down. All by design. Spread the word and make sure everyone starts growing food, no matter how small scale — every bit helps.” — Ice Age Farmer MAJOR NEWS ALERT: U.S. FOOD SUPPLY DISASTER — FOOD SHUTDOWN: Farmers Told to “QUIT FARMING – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/I2v230qwNXc
ONE CARD APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
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