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More Mass Graves being Built in Iran over CoronaVirus Outbreak!!
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653 views • March 02, 2020
Authorities burying bodies of coronavirus victims at night. This is parallel to other measures by the regime to keep a lid on the true number of victims & infected patients across the country. More Iranians are passing out dead as the virus continues to spread!!
#Iran #coronavirusiran #COVID19
#Iran #coronavirusiran #COVID19
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