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This Video Shows The Reason The PCR Test Lost Its Emergency Use Authorization Was Because It Was Based On False Information That Was Accepted By The CDC
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145 views • January 13, 2022
This Video Shows The Reason The PCR Test Lost Its Emergency Use Authorization Was Because It Was Based On False Information That Was Accepted By The CDC And Was Based On A Computer Generated Mimic
#PCRTest #EUA #CDC #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#PCRTest #EUA #CDC #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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