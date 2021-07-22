Knocking on your door has never been against the law - SJS Live 07/09/21

The government is stepping up its vaccine agenda, and this is happening locally, and internationally. Soon, you may get a knock on your door asking, “Have you taken your vaccine shot yet?” This is a complete invasion of privacy, and actually quite illegal.



More and more medical professionals are speaking out about the inconsistencies in Covid-19 reporting, and once again, they are being silenced by their governments.



The question we all have to ask ourselves is why. Finally, I have the opportunity to sit down the no other than Jason Christo, also known as the Plant-Based King. Today we are going to have an in-depth discussion about the dangers of wearing masks when doing any type of physical activity, and how we can eat our way to a healthier life. He has been very outspoken about how he feels about the pandemic measures, and we are going to hear more from him today.