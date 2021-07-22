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Knocking on your door has never been against the law - SJS Live 07/09/21
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11 views • July 22, 2021
The government is stepping up its vaccine agenda, and this is happening locally, and internationally. Soon, you may get a knock on your door asking, “Have you taken your vaccine shot yet?” This is a complete invasion of privacy, and actually quite illegal.
More and more medical professionals are speaking out about the inconsistencies in Covid-19 reporting, and once again, they are being silenced by their governments.
The question we all have to ask ourselves is why. Finally, I have the opportunity to sit down the no other than Jason Christo, also known as the Plant-Based King. Today we are going to have an in-depth discussion about the dangers of wearing masks when doing any type of physical activity, and how we can eat our way to a healthier life. He has been very outspoken about how he feels about the pandemic measures, and we are going to hear more from him today.
More and more medical professionals are speaking out about the inconsistencies in Covid-19 reporting, and once again, they are being silenced by their governments.
The question we all have to ask ourselves is why. Finally, I have the opportunity to sit down the no other than Jason Christo, also known as the Plant-Based King. Today we are going to have an in-depth discussion about the dangers of wearing masks when doing any type of physical activity, and how we can eat our way to a healthier life. He has been very outspoken about how he feels about the pandemic measures, and we are going to hear more from him today.
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