'Delete Netanyahu's number' - retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis on Iran war - clip

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'Delete Netanyahu's number' – retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis on Iran war
Davis said bombing Iran back to the Stone Age won't work, rather the US needs to negotiate and end the war.
💬 "President Trump needs to stop listening to Lindsey Graham, Jack Keane, and especially Benjamin Netanyahu. Delete their phone numbers. Don't even take their phone calls anymore—because they are taking America to a place from which we may not recover."