Decentralize.TV - Episode 116 – June 12, 26 - Dr. Chris Martenson on the Looming Global Energy Crisis and the Path to Local Energy Self-Sufficiency

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- Energy Crisis Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Discussion on the Energy Crisis (7:27)
- Impact of Low Oil Prices and Government Responses (15:01)
- Economic and Political Responses to the Energy Crisis (21:54)
- Off-Grid Energy Solutions and Personal Preparedness (28:40)
- The Role of Peak Prosperity and Personal Resilience (35:50)
- The Future of Energy and Education (42:55
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (49:43)
- Solar Power and Battery Capacity (57:05)
- Health Update and Humor (1:04:27)
- Food Sources and Self-Sufficiency (1:11:54)
- Energy Independence and Decentralization (1:19:37)
- Breaking the Chains 2026 and Financial Planning (1:28:12)
- Humor and Personal Anecdotes (1:36:21)
- Promotion of Health Ranger Store (1:44:40)
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