Nick Vujicic: How Do You Keep Believing When God Doesn’t Answer Your Prayer? | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives show, David and Stacy sit down with Nick Vujicic for a powerful conversation about faith, suffering, unanswered prayers, and the hope found in Jesus Christ. Born without arms or legs, Nick has preached the Gospel to more than a billion people digitally and has inspired millions with his message of purpose, perseverance, and surrender to God. In this interview, Nick shares the story behind his upcoming film No Limbs, No Limits, the janitor who first saw the calling on his life, the hug that revealed how deeply people are starving for love, and what it means to keep believing when God does not answer your prayer the way you hoped. This conversation is a reminder that your pain is not wasted, your story is not over, and when you do not get the miracle, God can still use you to become one.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowNick VujicicFILM: www.nickvfilms.comWEBSITE: www.nickvministries.orgX: https://x.com/nickvujicicNick Vujicic was born in 1982 in Melbourne, Australia, without arms or legs, despite no warning signs during pregnancy. Growing up, he faced deep struggles with loneliness, depression, and questions about his purpose, but he found strength and hope through his faith in God. Since his first speaking engagement at age 19, Nick has traveled the world sharing his powerful testimony with millions of people in schools, churches, businesses, prisons, and stadiums. Today, he is an evangelist, author, musician, actor, and the President and CEO of NickV Ministries, formerly Life Without Limbs. Through NickV Ministries, over one million people have made decisions for Christ, with a goal to reach one billion more people with the Gospel by 2028.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: