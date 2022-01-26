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Awaken With JP: Be the Change You Wish to See in the World
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165 views • January 26, 2022
According to his bio, JP Sears is a comedian who tours the country extensively doing stand-up comedy and publishing weekly online videos on “Awaken With JP.” His videos have been viewed more than 500 million times. JP’s work takes an unapologetic stand for freedom, free speech, and encouraging people to free themselves from fear.
Speaking with The New American, JP encouraged Americans to be brave and take their freedoms back. He also said that God created us to be free, therefore freedom is the most essential part of human nature.
To learn more, please visit https://awakenwithjp.com/
Speaking with The New American, JP encouraged Americans to be brave and take their freedoms back. He also said that God created us to be free, therefore freedom is the most essential part of human nature.
To learn more, please visit https://awakenwithjp.com/
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