Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Breitbart | Sen. Hawley Slams Christopher Wray for Using FBI Against American Catholics
channel image
GalacticStorm
2179 Subscribers
Shop now
90 views
Published 19 hours ago

Breitbart  |  Sen. Hawley Slams Christopher Wray for Using FBI Against American Catholics 

"I fundamentally resent that fact that you... used your law enforcement agency against Catholics in this nation," said Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) as he slammed FBI Director Christopher Wray for the law enforcement agency's targeting of traditional Catholics.


Keywords
fbidojcover upchristopher wraysenate hearingbiden regimesen josh hawley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket