The commander of the special forces, Akhmat Apti Alaudinov, spoke about the situation on the front and the progress of the Armed Forces of Russia:
"This autumn will be victorious for us."
"The actions of Ukraine and the United States are now in agony due to the fact that they are powerless on the front. That is, I am now completely sure that we will finish this operation this year."
