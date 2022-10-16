Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Breadcrumb-132 Legal ("In The Public") vs Lawful ("In The Private")
18 views
channel image
The One Lesson
Published a month ago |

A high-level overview of some of the differences between what Legal ('In The Public") is and what Lawful ("In The Private"). This may provide some insight as to whether you are living as a 'slave' to a master, or you are living as a free woman or man being your own master.

For more information visit: 
livingintheprivate.blogspot.com
awarriorcalls.com
tngalliance.com
annvonreitz.com


Keywords
legalbirth certificateindependencelawfuldependenceliving manliving womanhigh court

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket