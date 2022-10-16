Breadcrumb-132 Legal ("In The Public") vs Lawful ("In The Private")

A high-level overview of some of the differences between what Legal ('In The Public") is and what Lawful ("In The Private"). This may provide some insight as to whether you are living as a 'slave' to a master, or you are living as a free woman or man being your own master.
For more information visit:
livingintheprivate.blogspot.com
awarriorcalls.com
tngalliance.com
annvonreitz.com
