Chemtrail evidence.
Chemtrails Warning: Weather IsBeing Controlled By The
Government Using DestructiveChemicals
DEPOPULATION AGENDA. The analysis of the chemtrail fall out in different countries has found thefollowing chemicals present in it.
- Aluminum oxide- Barium salts
- Arsenic- Chromium- Bacilli and molds
- Cadmium- Lead
- Mercury
- Nickel- Polymer fibers
- Radioactive cesium- Pseudomonas
- Radioactive thorium- Silver
- Strontium- Fungal mycotoxins
- Nanoparticles- Graphene Oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.