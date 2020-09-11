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The Art of The Argument – Western Civilization's Last Stand (Book Summary)
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1 view • September 11, 2020
Religious fundamentalism, government power, or the argument. Three ways to settle disagreements, only one of which is civilized and rational.
The Art of The Argument is an excellent introduction to reason, winning debates, and fundamentally, helping save Western civilization.
Get it at
http://ArtoftheArgument.com
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The Art of The Argument is an excellent introduction to reason, winning debates, and fundamentally, helping save Western civilization.
Get it at
http://ArtoftheArgument.com
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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