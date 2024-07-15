⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of 31st mechanised and 92nd assault brigades of the AFU, 34th, 36th marine brigades, 116th, 117th, 125th, 129th territorial defence brigs close to Zhuravka, Miropolye, Konstantinovka (Sumy region), Volchansk, Liptsy, Tikhoye, Volchanskiye Khutora, & Staritsa (Kharkov reg). Russian troops have repelled 2 attacks by assault detachments of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU.

Enemy losses up to 150 troops, 5 pickup trucks, 1 US made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 2 152-mm D-20 guns & 6 122-mm D-30 howis.

▫️The units of the Zapad GOFs have taken more advantageous lines & defeated formations of 14th, 44th, 63rd, 115th, 116th mech'd brigades of the AFU, 107 & 112th territorial def brigs & the 12th Azov Special Ops Brig near Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg), Petrovskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Enemy losses up to 520 troops, 4 motor vehicles, 155-mm howis: 1 U.S.-made M777 howi, 1 U.S.-made M198 howi, & 1 UK-made FH-70 howi, 2 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howis, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, 1 Anklav-N electronic warfare station & 1 ammo depot.

▫️The units of the Yug GOFs have improved their position along the front line & defeated manpower & hardware of 24th, 54th, 72nd, 93rd mech'd, 56th motor'd infantry, 46th airmobile, & 10th mtin assault brigs, the 80th Airborne Assault Brig of the AFU near Seversk, Grigorovka, Pereyezdnoye, Zvanovka, Kalinina, Predtechino, Andreyevka, Verkhnekamenskoye, and Chasov Yar (DPR). Russian troops have repelled 3 attacks by units of the enemy 5th Assault Brig.

AFU losses up to 450 troops, 2 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 1 U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehic, & 9 motor vehics.

Course of counter-battery warfare, U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin & Polish-made Krab SP'd artill systs, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 3 152-mm D-20 guns, 3 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns.

1 Anklav electronic warfare station, 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, & 6 ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr GOFs have improved their tact'l position & defeated formations of 47th, 59th, 110th mech'd, 57th motor'd infantry brigs of the AFU & the 109th Territ'l Def Brig near Novgorodskoye, Rozovka,

Lozovatskoye, Tarasovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya, & Toretsk (DPR).

6 counterattacks by units of the Lyut Assault Brig, 31st, 32nd, 151st mech'd, 68th jaeger brigs, & the 425th Separate Assault Battalion of the AFU have been repelled.

Enemy losses up to 300 troops, 3 armoured fight vehics, 8 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 2 152-mm Msta-B howis, 2 122-mm D-30 howis, 3 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, & 1 122-mm Grad multi-launch rocket syst.

▫️Successful ops, units of the Vostok GOFs have taken Urozhaynoye (DPR). RU troops are clearing & demining it.



72nd mech'd, 58th motor'd infantry, 1st tank brigs of AFU, & 128th Territ'l Def Brig have been hit near Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Veliaya Novosyolka, & Makarovka (DPR).



RU troops repelled 2 counterattacks by assault detachments of the 123rd Terri'l Def Brig.



AFU losses up to 155 men, 4 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 5 155-mm U.K.-made FH-70 howis, & 1152-mm D-20 gun.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs have defeated manpower & hardware of 65th mech'd & 128th mtn assault brigs of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brig, & 23rd Natl Guard Brig close to Tokarevka (Kherson reg), Novokamenka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Nesteryanka, Pyatikhatki, & N of Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 70 men, 4 motor vehics, U.S.-made M777 & U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howis, & 1 152-mm D-20 gun.

In addition, 1 Plastun electronic recon station, 1 Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 air recon radar station, & 4 field ammo depots have been destroyed.



▫️Op'l-Tact'l Aviation, UAVs, & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs have defeated 1 railway echelon with manpower & mili hardware of the AFU at an unloading station, combat positions of the German-made IRIS-T S-to-air missile syst, & 1 Pechora S-to-air missile syst division of the 160th AD Brig of the AFU.



Result of the strikes, enemy losses over 140 mili personnel, 5 armo'd combat vehics, 15 motor vehics, 1 German-made IRIS-T S-to-air missile syst launcher, 3 S-125 Pechora S-to-air missile syst, 1 German-made TRML-4D multif'l radar & 1 target illumn & guidance radar station, & manpower & military hardware in 129 areas.



▫️AD facilities shot down 33 UAVs & 10 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles.



📊 In total, 627 airplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,586 unmanned aerial vehicles, 551 air defence missile systems, 16,578 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,377 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,885 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 23,686 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.