No Turning Back

Discussing the calling on Jeremiah’s life, and a period of unbelief that He went through, where Yahweh rebukes Him, and calls Him to remember the preciousness of their relationship, and to remove the longing for what is past, or from where He came out of, so that He might be an effective mouthpiece to declare His Word to an obstinate Nation, but that He must not return to their ways. To serve Yahweh and His kingdom,, to be a disciple, is a daily release of this world, and surrendering, releasing any unbelief, so that we might be effective, teachable, servants, who walk in understanding of His will, the power of His Holy Spirit, laying our hands on the sick, and casting out demons, as Yahshua walked, and bearing much fruit, AMEN!



Jeremiah 15:16-19

Proverbs 28:23

Psalm 111:10

Mark 3:21-23