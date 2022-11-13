US To Urge China To Restrain North Korea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/519534
Summary：11/12/2022 WION News: US President Joe Biden is expected to hold talks with Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit next week. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden is likely to urge Xi to rein in North Korea's worst tendencies significantly.