US To Urge China To Restrain North Korea

Summary：11/12/2022 WION News: US President Joe Biden is expected to hold talks with Xi Jinping during the G20 Summit next week. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden is likely to urge Xi to rein in North Korea's worst tendencies significantly.
