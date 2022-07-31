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Democrats Throw Citizens Under the Bus with RINOs | Dr. Sherwood, Sylvia Beachy, KK Emmett
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
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21 views • July 31, 2022

As Manchin and other RINO candidates like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham make globalist back door deals to revive Build Back Better, the nation is groomed for further crises by globalist and Marxist powers. Dr. Deborah Birx admits further that vaccinations do not work while pushing a theraflu-like pill for Covid.

The nation faces devastating consequences of collapse. While we are in stagflation, they push for more spending. Zalensky and his wife pose for Vogue while guzzling down American aid and resources. What will we face as we barrel toward oblivion and hunger?

The foster care system has long been a part of the cabal of stealing children. What really goes on in this system? Sylvia Beachy and KK Emmett of Rescue the Fosters join to expose the workings of group homes, CPS, and foster parents.

Dr. Mark Sherwood joins to discuss immunity and the lies about the SADS and other disorders being hidden by the CDC. Can you prevent what is coming and how do we help those who are suffering from vaccine injuries?

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