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New CDC and WHO Study Proves _No Evidence_ Face Masks Prevent Virus
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96 views • August 18, 2020
Good coverage of the current science on face masks. He does not claim that the science is settled, but very definitely opens the question of which side should you believe, suggesting that you need to look around and THINK.
I again preserve and present a video from YouTube where they regularly deplatform, remove, censor content running counter to their agenda, AND track you across the World Wide Web after you visit their site. In the video Ben Swann rails against Facebook for similar activities. If he would just learn about Brighteon and Gab, I could link to his work directly.
I again preserve and present a video from YouTube where they regularly deplatform, remove, censor content running counter to their agenda, AND track you across the World Wide Web after you visit their site. In the video Ben Swann rails against Facebook for similar activities. If he would just learn about Brighteon and Gab, I could link to his work directly.
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