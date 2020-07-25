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France-Soir Xavier Azalbert
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29 views • July 25, 2020
Source:Silvano Trotta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBgbyRdIi7I&;t=1589s
Je reçois le directeur de la publication de France-Soir, qui vient nous expliquer le modèle collaboratif de son journal. Ainsi que des fabuleux dossiers sortis pendant cette crise. Et en même temps, vous pouvez gagner une maison...
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-lhydroxychloroquine-marche-episode-II-effets-stupefiants-dans-53-pays
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/chronique-covid-ndeg12-bas-les-masques-trop-dincertitudes-sur-leurs-inconvenients-leur
https://lexpert.francesoir.fr/?utm_source=FS&;utm_medium=ban&utm_campaign=gen
https://www.clubic.com/pro/entreprises/microsoft/actualite-2676-microsoft-licencie-des-dizaines-de-journalistes-remplaces-par-des-robots.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBgbyRdIi7I&;t=1589s
Je reçois le directeur de la publication de France-Soir, qui vient nous expliquer le modèle collaboratif de son journal. Ainsi que des fabuleux dossiers sortis pendant cette crise. Et en même temps, vous pouvez gagner une maison...
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-lhydroxychloroquine-marche-episode-II-effets-stupefiants-dans-53-pays
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/chronique-covid-ndeg12-bas-les-masques-trop-dincertitudes-sur-leurs-inconvenients-leur
https://lexpert.francesoir.fr/?utm_source=FS&;utm_medium=ban&utm_campaign=gen
https://www.clubic.com/pro/entreprises/microsoft/actualite-2676-microsoft-licencie-des-dizaines-de-journalistes-remplaces-par-des-robots.html
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