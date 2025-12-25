BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ASCENDING WITH CHRIST - Christmas 2025 Re-Release
1 view • 2 days ago

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my photography website - https://www.erickaseyphotography.com.








***IMPORTANT CONTENT***




Stew’s Channel - https://www.rumble.com/StewPeters




Main Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.com




Secondary Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.org




Activism Post Backup #1 - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4




Activism Post Backup #2 - https://tinyurl.com/2r4u8j5f




OpenVAERS Data - https://tinyurl.com/bd369aw7








Also, remember to Like, Comment and Subscribe








I WOULD GREATLY APPRECIATE IT IF YOU SUPPORT ME BELOW




Patreon - https://bit.ly/2Rrwh4Y




CashApp - https://bit.ly/44DPunB




Landscape Prints - https://bit.ly/388Kid3




Rolling Revival Apparel - https://bit.ly/33JEd7U




Travel Gear List on Amazon - https://amzn.to/3GfKDhu








THE VAN AND ME




My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently




My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021




Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van




Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp




Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway




Mileage: 105,247




Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall




Purchase Amount: $7,495




Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021




Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ




How I Make Money: Social Security




Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone




Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch




Video Editing Software: Adobe Premier CC








BACKGROUND MUSIC




Kendrick Lamar - “All The Stars”




Royal Deluxe - “Fighter”




Casting Crowns - “Voice of Truth”




James Brown - “People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul”








***OTHER DETAILS***




Characters: 45,039




Words: 7,274




Lines: 365




Lines Per Page: 26




Pages: 14




Final Draft - https://tinyurl.com/yh4tac8e




Clips Recorded: 15




Full Length: 01h 07m 00s




Pre-Intro Length: 01m 00s




Intro Length: 02m 32s




Outro Length: 08m 52s




Full Story Length: 46m 41s




Blooper Length: 01m 28s




End Screen Length: 23s




Individual Pictures Total: 158




DVD & CD Locations: 3 in my Mom’s house and 2 DVD’s in my old laptop case




Final Draft Created: March 31st, 2025




Book Ordered: April 5th, 2025




Pre-Intro Created: April 6th, 2025




Video Made: April 16th, 2025




Spiderman 3 Dance Skit Created: April 17th, 2025




Video Uploaded: April 20th, 2025




Text & Pictures Added: April 18th, 2025




Top Text: “IT’S COMPLETELY IMPOSSIBLE TO LEAD UNBELIEVER’S TO CHRIST IF THEY’RE ALREADY KILLED BY BIG PHARMA’S WEAPONS OF BIO-WARFARE…!!”




Bottom Text: “What goes on the internet, stays on the internet…!!” - UNCENSORED. UNAFRAID. UNSTOPPABLE.




Sticker Cost: $85.91 for 100




Sticker Received Date: April 15th, 2025




Stuff I Forgot To Add: January 6th POW’s, Insurrection, Blood Brain Barrier, Novel, Outbreak, Self Isolate, Slow The Spread, JFK, Boston Bombing and Cryptocurrency

Keywords
re-releaseascending with christchristmas 2025
Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
The End of Slavery: A radical blueprint for true liberation

The End of Slavery: A radical blueprint for true liberation

Kevin Hughes
Winter survival: Essential strategies for a safe long-distance bug-out

Winter survival: Essential strategies for a safe long-distance bug-out

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
