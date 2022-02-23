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STUDIO CLICK MOMENTS 1
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30 views • February 23, 2022
Εν ώρα εργασίας στον χώρο του Studio Click Σάκης Φράγκος στις 22-2-2022.
Μαζί με τους συνεργάτες μου ψάχνουμε πάντοτε το καλύτερο αποτέλεσμα είτε είναι ήχος είτε είναι εικόνα.
Ακολουθήστε μας στα παρακάτω κοινωνικά δίκτυα :
GAB : https://gab.com/groups/16094
LOCALS : https://locals.com/member/thebouzouke...
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/studioclick...
MEWE : https://mewe.com/group/5fb5ca130cff62...
FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/StudioSakisF...
RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/c-1356921
YOUTUBE :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVYv...
0:00 - 0:04 intro
0:04 - 0:12 cubase pro
0:12 - 0:17 υπηρεσίες
0:17 - 0:46 συνεργάτες
0:47 - 0:52 owner
0:52 - 0:55 social networks
Μαζί με τους συνεργάτες μου ψάχνουμε πάντοτε το καλύτερο αποτέλεσμα είτε είναι ήχος είτε είναι εικόνα.
Ακολουθήστε μας στα παρακάτω κοινωνικά δίκτυα :
GAB : https://gab.com/groups/16094
LOCALS : https://locals.com/member/thebouzouke...
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/studioclick...
MEWE : https://mewe.com/group/5fb5ca130cff62...
FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/StudioSakisF...
RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/c-1356921
YOUTUBE :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVYv...
0:00 - 0:04 intro
0:04 - 0:12 cubase pro
0:12 - 0:17 υπηρεσίες
0:17 - 0:46 συνεργάτες
0:47 - 0:52 owner
0:52 - 0:55 social networks
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