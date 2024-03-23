My Run (3-23-2024)

Just practicing video editing for my running videos, that I have decided to do. If anyone has any suggestions on how to make these videos better, please let me know. Thank you so much. This is just a run to test out some orthotics for Tendonitis. I was only going to do 15-2 miles, but felt pretty good at the 2 mile mark, so I kept going to 3.2 miles and stopped. I had very minimal pain in my shin and no pain in my hips nor lower back. Praise God!

