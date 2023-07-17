Create New Account
Why Did NATO Bomb Yugoslavia? | Flashback with Palki Sharma
Why Did NATO Bomb Yugoslavia? | Flashback with Palki Sharma Western leaders have called the Ukraine war - the first major European conflict since World War II. ​But two decades before Russia's invasion, another European country's sovereignty was violated and its cities were bombed. It was a ruthless war unleashed by the US-led NATO alliance. Catch the story of NATO's dark chapter on Flashback with Palki Sharma. --- Yugoslavia | Yugoslavia War | World War 2 | Europe | Russia Ukraine War | NATO | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News


Get Link:- https://bit.ly/43tnr8H


